IGNOU 2020: IGNOU Assignment Submission And Admissions Deadline Extended; Check Last Date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has now extended the last date for the submission of assignments till October 10. These assignment submission dates are of the June term end exam or TEE. However, the last date to submit December assignments is till October 31.

The assignmnets can be submitted either online or offline. Candidates who have not yet submitted their assignments can now send till October 10th (for students whose assignments for June TEE are pending). The Indira Gandhi National Open University, colloquially known as IGNOU, recently re-activated its online assignment submission link. IGNOU has also extended the last date for new course applications as well as invited applications for the Innovation Award category as well.

IGNOU application submission: How to apply

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘online project upload’ link under the ‘alert’ tab.

Click on ‘click here to upload project’ button.

Read instructions and mark the details accordingly.

Upload the required documents and finally move on to the submit button.

Click on Submit to complete the submission of your June assignment 2020, the same process can be done for assignments for the December TEE assignmnets as well.

IGNOU 2020 results and admissions updates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the June Results on Thursday, October 1, 2020. All the students can now access the result on ignou.ac.in. Along with results, the grade cards are also available for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes, and several other programmes.

IGNOU admission 2020 updates: IGNOU has even extended the last date for enrolling into the July 2020-21 session of new admissions as well. The last date has now been extended up to October 15th. Students can enrol into various graduate, diploma and certificate courses through the admissions link. The students who had missed out applying for the desired courses during the July to September session can apply for the admissions. The last IGNOU admission date for application is October 15th now, it was earlier on September 30, 2020.

IGNOU recently invited applications for Student Innovation Award-2020. Students are asked to submit applications for applying the innovation award category. The last date for the same is by October 20th. Students can submit the applications to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in.

