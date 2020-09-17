IGNOU: New Course In Mobile App Development Via Distance Learning Mode Launched

IGNOU has started conducting the exams for the June 2020 TEE exam from today, that is September 17th. The complete date sheet for the same exams can be accessed from the official website at ignou.ac.in. Apart from this, IGNOU has recently introduced a new certificate course which can be assessed through online distance learning mode by IGNOU. Read on for details about the new CMAD course by IGNOU.
ALSO READ| NTA 2020 Exam Dates: UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU entrance Test & Other Exam Dates Announced
The Indira Gandhi National Open University today announced about the launch of its new certificate course. The course is called CMAD and refers to the Certificate Programme in Mobile Application Development (CMAD). The course is being offered by the School of Computers and Information Sciences (SOCIS) today. The duration of this certificate CMAD course is six months. Those candidates who have passed Class 12th or Class 10th (with 2/3 years diploma) are eligible to apply for this certificate course. Any student who is interested to develop mobile apps can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Click here for complete details on the new mobile app development certificate course by IGNOU - http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/socsi(1).pdf
Image courtesy: IGNOU official site
ALSO READ| IGNOU Admission 2020 Extended Till September 15; See Steps To Apply
ALSO READ| IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2020 Released On Website, Check Steps To Download
Image courtesy: IGNOU official site
ALSO READ| IGNOU Admission 2020 Application Date Extended To September 30
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock