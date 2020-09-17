IGNOU: New Course In Mobile App Development Via Distance Learning Mode Launched

IGNOU has started conducting the exams for the June 2020 TEE exam from today, that is September 17th. The complete date sheet for the same exams can be accessed from the official website at ignou.ac.in. Apart from this, IGNOU has recently introduced a new certificate course which can be assessed through online distance learning mode by IGNOU. Read on for details about the new CMAD course by IGNOU.

ALSO READ| NTA 2020 Exam Dates: UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU entrance Test & Other Exam Dates Announced

IGNOU course in mobile app development

The Indira Gandhi National Open University today announced about the launch of its new certificate course. The course is called CMAD and refers to the Certificate Programme in Mobile Application Development (CMAD). The course is being offered by the School of Computers and Information Sciences (SOCIS) today. The duration of this certificate CMAD course is six months. Those candidates who have passed Class 12th or Class 10th (with 2/3 years diploma) are eligible to apply for this certificate course. Any student who is interested to develop mobile apps can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Click here for complete details on the new mobile app development certificate course by IGNOU - http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/socsi(1).pdf

Image courtesy: IGNOU official site

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admission 2020 Extended Till September 15; See Steps To Apply

CMAD certificate course

According to the PDF released by IGNOU on its website, the objective of the certificate course in Mobile App development are here as under.

Understand the requirements for the development of mobile applications

Analyze the architecture of Android·purposes Develop mobile apps using Android

Design, implement and test a database for user requirements

Develop programs using Python

Use IDEs such as Android Studio

ALSO READ| IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2020 Released On Website, Check Steps To Download

IGNOU admission and TEE exam updates

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recently released the admit card for June 2020 Term End Examination (TTE) on September 14. The TEE exams for June 2020 have commenced from September 17 and will last until October 16. The IGNOU TEE exams are for all the PG, UG, PG Diploma and Certificate courses. The exams will be held in two shifts, at various centres spread across the country. Meanwhile, the exams for first and second-year students are slated to be conducted in December this year.

Students willing to take admissions in Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU can send applications until the end of this month. The admissions committee has added more time in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. This includes an extension in the last dates for re-registration into the IGNOU courses, admission in Online courses as well as Distance learning courses.

Image courtesy: IGNOU official site

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admission 2020 Application Date Extended To September 30

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock