‘Cracking MIT Easier; IIT Toughest,’ Says JEE Main Topper Chirag Falorn, Now MIT Student

Pune's Chirag Falor, who scored 100 percentile in this year's JEE Mains results, believes that IIT entrance exam is the toughest even compared to the entrance process conducted by the US-based prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT is widely held as the world's best engineering and technology college.

“Exams of MIT are much easier than JEE Advanced. It's the toughest exam because there is a time constraint in it, MIT or any other US institutions doesn't have an entrance exam. First-year exams of some common classes of Physics and Maths in MIT are much easier than JEE Advanced,” Falor told ANI.

However, the parameters for both the exams are fairly different, he said. MIT focuses on individual personalities and their ability to take maximum advantage of opportunities made available to them. On the other hand, IIT requires lengthy preparations.

Falor picks MIT

Falor scored 99.9897 percentile in JEE Mains held in January. He appeared again in September since the exam was held again due to COVID-19 pandemic in India. This time, Chirag scored a 100 percentile. He, however, picked MIT over IIT and is attending classes online till he gets a visa from the United States. Interestingly, his classes at MIT end at about 3 am in the morning as per Indian Standard Time. Chirag Falor is now preparing for JEE Advanced that is scheduled to be held on September 27.

The astrophysics enthusiast has also represented the country in several international Olympiad exams. Falor had scored 98.4% marks in CBSE boards in Class 12. His sharp mind also caught PM Modi's, who called the young man his “friend” while handing him a Bal Puraskar earlier this year.

Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success. pic.twitter.com/B2YPdIsWb3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

