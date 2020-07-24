IIT Gandhinagar Launches Early-Career Fellowship For Doctorates From All Areas

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has launched Early-Career Fellowship (IITGN-ECF) for recent doctorates from all areas of Engineering, Sciences as well as Humanities and Social Sciences. According to the official website, the IITGN-ECF offers access not only to a department but to the entire research infrastructure and facility of the institute. The fellowship also aims to empower exceptional research and thought leaders in pursuing their long-term research and academic aspirations.

According to the website, scholars who have obtained a doctoral degree from an institution in India after July 1, 2019, and those who have an outstanding academic track record are eligible for the fellowship. The candidates who have submitted their doctoral thesis or expected to submit in the next two-three months are also ‘welcome to apply’.

Under the fellowship program, the selected candidates will be working with an IITGN faculty member on a well-identified research problem that could lead to a significant scholarly contribution through scholarly publications. The fellows can also expect involvement in guiding student projects, conducting scholarly activities and attending international workshops. The IITGN-ECF also plans to be committed to providing necessary support along with a conducive environ to achieve the goals.

Fellows to receive one lakh a month

As per the website, “Fellows are expected to reach higher scales in their research outcome with significant impact, and that will be supported through exposure to networking for collaborative research, student mentoring, external grant writing, engaging in transformative projects and missions, pursuing entrepreneurial endeavours, etc”.

Under the IITGN-ECF, fellows will be receiving Rs 100,000 per month. A professional development grant of up to Rs 200,000 per year will also be made available, which includes international travel to attend conferences, workshops, training programmes, and etc. the IITGN also informs that the fellows will be awarded initially for one year. However, in case of outstanding performance, the Fellowship may be extended for another year. The last date of the application is July 31, 2020.

