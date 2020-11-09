Indian Engineering Services (IES) Eligibility Criteria In India

IES or ESE (Engineering Services Examination) is a qualification exam that is conducted by the UPSC board. The exam caters to engineers who work under the government of India as Class 1 officers. Candidates clearing the IES exam can work under various segments of public sectors, which primarily comprises of Railways, Power, Telecommunications, Central Water Engineering, Defence and Civil Engineering. Based on their performances of the candidates, they are recruited into an appropriate stream of service under the Indian Engineering Services. Read on to know more about the Indian Engineering Services exam and IES eligibility criteria.

IES eligibility criteria

It is required that candidates read the complete IES application form before applying for the exam. IES requirement includes the candidates to have an engineering degree. The candidates could be from age 21 to 30 years of age while applying for the exam.

Educational Qualification

A degree in Engineering from any Central or State University or any other Educational Institutions established by either an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities or UGC.

A degree/diploma in Engineering from any foreign University/College/Institution and recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time OR Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India).

Passed Associate Membership exam which is parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India; or Passed Graduate Membership test of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November 1959.

M.Sc. degree or it's equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject or Master’s Degree in Science with Physics and Radio Communication or Electronics or Telecommunication as a special subject (For candidates joining the Indian Radio Regulatory Service).

M.Sc.degree or it's equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject (for Indian Naval Armament Service).

Nationality

An aspirant needs to be a citizen of India or

The subject of Nepal or

The subject of Bhutan or

Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, to permanently settle here.

A person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries such as Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Candidates from 2, 3, 4, and 5 categories have to produce a certificate of eligibility by the Government of India.

The IES exam process is broken down into four stages of competitive exams, which are held all over the country, and comprises of six tests. A two-part written test, which lasts for a period of 12 hours after which there is a personality test as well. It's particularly prestigious because the president of India appoints the selected candidates to the Group A category.

Earlier UPSC had released the detailed Application form-I for candidates who cleared the cut off at the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam. Successful candidates can now start filling out the application form for appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam. The application has been released on the website while the candidates can fill the form until November 11 till 6 pm.

