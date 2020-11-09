Indian Engineering Services (IES) Eligibility Criteria In India

Quick links:
IES or ESE (Engineering Services Examination) is a qualification exam that is conducted by the UPSC board. The exam caters to engineers who work under the government of India as Class 1 officers. Candidates clearing the IES exam can work under various segments of public sectors, which primarily comprises of Railways, Power, Telecommunications, Central Water Engineering, Defence and Civil Engineering. Based on their performances of the candidates, they are recruited into an appropriate stream of service under the Indian Engineering Services. Read on to know more about the Indian Engineering Services exam and IES eligibility criteria.
It is required that candidates read the complete IES application form before applying for the exam. IES requirement includes the candidates to have an engineering degree. The candidates could be from age 21 to 30 years of age while applying for the exam.
The IES exam process is broken down into four stages of competitive exams, which are held all over the country, and comprises of six tests. A two-part written test, which lasts for a period of 12 hours after which there is a personality test as well. It's particularly prestigious because the president of India appoints the selected candidates to the Group A category.
