INI CET Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details And Important Dates; Read Details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi conducts the Institute of National Importance combined Entrance Test to shortlist deserving candidates for the postgraduate courses. The examinations are being held for the first time this year and will look at postgrads eligible for prestigious medical institutes across the country. The first intake on the basis of these exams will be in 2021. According to the examination pattern, these exams will be held twice a year and will have an online mode of answering.
The candidates can now register for the November session of the exams, the portal for which has been opened recently. Students can register themselves and also clear all the formalities ahead of time for INI CET eligibility.
The name of the exams are Institute of National Importance combined Entrance Test and it is known by the abbreviation INI CET. The authority looking over the examinations are AIIMS, New Delhi. The level of examinations are postgraduate and the mode is online. There will be objective type of questions asked for aspiring courses like MD, MS, DM, M.Ch, MDS. There will be 64 test centres across the globe which will be holding the tests. A candidate will have three hours to complete the paper.
The registrations start by September 29 and will go on until October 12, 2020. The candidates will have a correction window opening between October 14, 2020, to October 17, 2020. Code generation and the final registration dates are October 2, 2020, and October 26. Payment will also happen at this point. Admit cards will be released by November 10, 2020. Exams will be held on November 20, 2020. The examination timings are between nine am to twelve noon. Results and the counselling will begin by December 2020. The INI CET syllabus and other details will be available on the official website.
