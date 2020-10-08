INI CET Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details And Important Dates; Read Details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi conducts the Institute of National Importance combined Entrance Test to shortlist deserving candidates for the postgraduate courses. The examinations are being held for the first time this year and will look at postgrads eligible for prestigious medical institutes across the country. The first intake on the basis of these exams will be in 2021. According to the examination pattern, these exams will be held twice a year and will have an online mode of answering.

INI CET eligibility criteria details to know

The candidates can now register for the November session of the exams, the portal for which has been opened recently. Students can register themselves and also clear all the formalities ahead of time for INI CET eligibility.

Here are some of the institutions which are looking at the INI CET prospectus 2021-

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

AIIMS Jodhpur

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Delhi

JIPMER Puducherry

NIMHANS Bangalore

PGIMER Chandigarh

AIIMS Bhopal

INI CET eligibility criteria

Any eligible candidate can appear for the examinations without any age limit. Candidates get multiple numbers of attempts under INI CET eligibility criteria. The examinations are for any nationality that is foreign nationals, Indian nationals as well as OCI or NRI Nationals.

For appearing for the examinations a candidate must have MBBS or BDS or equivalent courses completed from any recognised institution across the country or outside.

The candidates who belong to the general, OBC or general PWD group must score a minimum of 55% in the aggregate marks. For the SC or ST or SC-PWD or ST-PWD categories, candidates must score a minimum of 50% marks.

INI CET prospectus in a nutshell-

The name of the exams are Institute of National Importance combined Entrance Test and it is known by the abbreviation INI CET. The authority looking over the examinations are AIIMS, New Delhi. The level of examinations are postgraduate and the mode is online. There will be objective type of questions asked for aspiring courses like MD, MS, DM, M.Ch, MDS. There will be 64 test centres across the globe which will be holding the tests. A candidate will have three hours to complete the paper.

INI CET registration

The registrations start by September 29 and will go on until October 12, 2020. The candidates will have a correction window opening between October 14, 2020, to October 17, 2020. Code generation and the final registration dates are October 2, 2020, and October 26. Payment will also happen at this point. Admit cards will be released by November 10, 2020. Exams will be held on November 20, 2020. The examination timings are between nine am to twelve noon. Results and the counselling will begin by December 2020. The INI CET syllabus and other details will be available on the official website.

