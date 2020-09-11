PhD Eligibility In India: Know All About The Eligibility Criteria

Students usually opt for higher studies after completing their undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes. However, to seek admission in the PhD, they need to fulfill the eligibility criteria. So, before filling their forms, candidates need to possess requisite marks or grade points in their examination. Various government, semi-government, and private universities have set their rules and eligibility criteria for PhD in India. With all that said now, check out the PhD eligibility in India:

Eligibility criteria for PhD in India

Students who are seeking admission to PhD in India must have completed two years of Masters or M. Phil degree from an accredited university (Indian or foreign). They must have achieved 55% marks or equivalent grade in any of the mentioned programmes. So, with the same, students would fulfill the eligibility criteria for PhD in India apart from Engineering and Technology.

People who are interested in becoming a PhD holder in Law, they need to have a Master’s degree in the same subject. Moreover, students need to have at least 55% marks or equivalent grade point. Otherwise, they can also have M. Phil in Law for fulfilling PhD eligibility in India to become a PhD holder in Law.

Applicants, who have Chartered Accountancy Qualification (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or Cost and Works of Accountancy of ICWAI or Company Secretary of ICSI, can also become a PhD holder in their respective fields of work. However, they need to score at least 55 % marks or equivalent grade point for fulfilling eligibility criteria for PhD in India.

Foreigners or NRI applicants or those with a Master’s degree from a foreign university can also apply for a PhD programme. They need to have an equivalence certificate of AIU for fulfilling eligibility criteria for PhD in India.

Interested candidates with M Tech or M E or M S qualification in their respective fields can apply for PhD programmes. They need to have an academic record with at least 6.0 CGPA on 10 for PhD eligibility in India. Students can also have 60% marks with an aggregate of 60% in their class 10th, 12th, and graduation. After fulfilling these criteria, they can seek admission for PhD programmes in Engineering and Technology in various universities in the country.

