JAC 10th Result: Farmer’s Son Manish Katiyar Tops Exam With 98% Marks

Manish Kumar Katiyar, a farmer’s son, has topped the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 10 exams after the results were declared on July 8 afternoon. Manish, a Netarhat student and resident of Sahebganj, topped the results with 98 per cent, scoring 490 out of 500. He told a local daily that he often helps his father, Devashish Bharti aka Kedar Mahto, in farming.

Manish said that he maintained a fine balance between studies and other activities during the examination period. According to The Avenue Mail, Manish said that he either stood first or second in class 7 and 8 but slipped behind in class 9, making him more sincere and focussed in class 10. He gave more time on Social Science and Sanskrit since Mathematics and Science were his strong point.

“After the exam, I thought of getting in the top 10 in the state but didn’t know I would become a state topper,” he was quoted as saying.

The second position is held jointly by Kundan Kumar, Ayush Kumar Hind and Siddharth Kumar, also from Netarhat, with 97.60 per cent. Aditya Harsh and Jatin Raj were joint third in Jharkhand with 97.40 per cent. JAC Jharkhand has released the 10th board results at 1 pm on July 8.

12th results awaited

The results can be accessed from the official websites jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in. Students need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all subjects separately to pass the exams. So, students need to score at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is required to pass the exam.

Around 3.8 lakh students reportedly appeared in the Class 10th exams which were held from February 11 to February 28. The evaluation process for the Class 12 exams is still going on and the results are expected in July month-end. Around 2.8 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exam this year.

