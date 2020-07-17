JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Arts Stream Secures Highest Pass Percentage, Science Lowest

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of Class 12 examinations for all the three streams on Jul 17, with Arts recording highest pass percentage. While the Science stream record a pass percentage of 58.99%, students of Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 77.37%. Arts stream again topped the chart with a pass percentage of 82.53%.

The result was scheduled to be released at 1pm but got delayed due to technical issues. Students can check their results on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. A total of 2,34,363 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams conducted from February 11 to February 18. Out of those, 1,29,263 students belonged to Arts stream, while Science and Commerce recorded 76,585 and 28,515 students appearing for Class 12 exams of Jharkhand state board.

In 2019, 57% of students from Science stream cleared JAC class 12 exams while the success rate of Commerce stream stood at 70.44%. Arts stream had recorded the highest pass percentage with 81.50% students clearing the examinations. Generally, the results are announced in May but the nationwide lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic delayed the evaluation process.

Even after postponing the time to publish the results from 1 pm to 5 pm, students were unable to access the website, probably due to heavy traffic because JAC earlier used to announce the results of different streams separately.

How to check the results:

Visit jacresults.com or jac.nic.in

Click on JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020 link

Enter the Roll code and Roll number

Click on Submit button to get JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020

Check for the name and marks of class 12th result

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use

Students can also send a text message in the following format to 56263 to get the results(according to examresults.net).

RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO

(Image: PTI)