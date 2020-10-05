JEE Advanced 2020 Result To Be Announced Today At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’

The Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Delhi will be declaring the JEE Advanced result 2020 today as per the recent announcements by the authorities. The students who were registered for the examinations and have appeared for the same between the time September 1 and 6 can check for the results once it is out today.

JEE Advanced result 2020 to be out today

The JEE result 2020 is going to be announced on the official website. The link for the same is jeeadv.ac.in. To initiate the JEE Advanced result download students will have to use the roll number of the examinations and the password used to register. The same credentials will help the candidate access the scores today.

For the JEE result 2020 over 6.35 lakhs students are waiting, the number of students had appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 out of the nine lakhs who had registered for the same. As per a data by ministry of education, this year the students appearing for the exams saw a greater dip than the January session. About 94 % had appeared for the January session of JEE Advanced 2020. However, for the April-September session, about 74% appeared for JEE Advanced 2020.

After a lot of uncertainties around the April session, the examinations for JEE Advanced 2020 were pushed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hampered the academic calendar across the globe. After the JEE Mains Results 2020, 2.45 lakh qualified for the JEE Advanced 2020 paper. Out of them, only 1.6 lakh appeared for the mains paper. These students were waiting for JEE Advanced result download for further admission to colleges. The examinations for the students were held by following all major social distancing protocols. The examination centres were doubled this year to help maintain social distancing rules to avoid any transmission of the virus.

JEE Advanced result download will have the score-card of the total marks of the candidates from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The marks will be a sum/aggregate of all the scores of the subject mentioned above. After JEE Advanced result 2020 students will be counselled for the specific subject or course modules. This will be done on the basis of college selection and allotment after the merit list for JEE Advanced result 2020 will be out.

Steps for JEE Advanced result download after JEE Advanced answer key 2020-

To access the official JEE Advanced result download, log in to the website http://jeeadv.ac.in/. It will lead to the homepage of the JEE Advanced 2020. You will have to look for the tab “Notice to Candidates’” which is two scrolls down on the centre part of the website/homepage. After that, you will have to click on “Click here for results" of JEE Advanced 2020. Click on it and it will lead you to another page of JEE result 2020. Then you will have options to fill the credentials. The candidate can fill all the JEE Advanced result 2020 password and registration roll number. Check for any discrepancies in JEE Advanced 2020 results. Download the JEE Advanced 2020 results e-copy or save it for future use.

