JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared On Official Website; Here's How To Check

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the results of JEE Advanced 2020 examination at 10.00am on October 5, via press release and on the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.nic.in. The official website is currently down and candidates will be able to check their results as soon as the website is accessible.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to congratulate candidates who got their desired rank and request them to work for a self-dependent nation in the near future. Nishank said that plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. He added that students should remember that an “exam cannot define them.”

The registration for counselling and seat allocation is likely to begin from October 6. The result data will be circulated through a press statement and no press conference will be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. After the results are out, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct counselling for seat allocation for IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, and other Government Funded Technical Institutions.

JEE Advanced 2020 was held across the country on September 27 after the Supreme Court declined to hear petitions challenging the decision to conduct JEE amid the pandemic. According to an official statement of IIT Delhi, around 96 per cent of the 1.6 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam this year. The exams were held in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centres all over the country.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2020 result:

Visit the official website http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

Look for the tab “Notice to Candidates’”

Click on “Click here for results" of JEE Advanced 2020

Enter the credentials which include password and registration number

Check for any discrepancies in JEE Advanced 2020 results

Download the JEE Advanced 2020 results e-copy or save it for future use

