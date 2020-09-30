JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Tentative Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IITD, has recently released the JEE Advanced 2020 answer key. So, candidates who had appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 paper can check their JEE Advanced 2020 answer key on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Moreover, they can calculate their scores for JEE Advanced 2020 paper accordingly. Here we have mentioned everything about the tentative JEE Advanced answer key date that you need to know about:

JEE Advanced answer key date: JEE Advanced 2020 answer key out on September 29

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced 2020 answer key for candidates. Earlier, the information brochure for the paper had revealed the tentative JEE Advanced answer key date to be September 29, 2020, Tuesday. So, students who gave the exam can check their answer key on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The tentative answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths are out. Here are steps for them to check and download the answer key:

Steps to download tentative JEE Advanced 2020 answer key

Candidates need to visit the official website of the JEE Advanced 2020 paper to check their official answer key.

They need to click on the link for JEE Advanced official answer key on the homepage.

It will lead to a new page, where students need to log in with their registration number.

The JEE Advanced 2020 tentative answer key will appear on the screen.

Students can download the JEE Advanced official answer key for future reference.

Result and final JEE Advanced 2020 answer key date

In case of an issue, candidates can raise objections on the JEE Advanced 2020 answer key. They need to submit their queries about the same, after which the panel will hold a discussion. The final JEE Advanced official answer key will come out later on. As per the official notification about JEE Advanced 2020 paper, the date for the result and answer key is October 5, 2020. Students can visit and check the same on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

