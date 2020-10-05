JEE Advanced Result 2020: JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Out At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’

The Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced result 2020 today. The students who were registered for the examinations and have appeared for the same between the time September 1 and 6 can check for the results today. As the results are out, so is the final answer key. The JAB under the aegis of NTA has released JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key. The students can now check where they went wrong along with the JEE Advanced result 2020.

JEE Advanced result 2020 answer key details

The JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key will help the students understand where they have made the mistakes. The answer key will help the students understand the scorecard better. One can log in to the official website to check the JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key. The link for the same is jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key, the JEE result 2020 was announced earlier today on the official website. The link for that as well is jeeadv.ac.in. To initiate the JEE Advanced result download students will have to use the roll number of the examinations and the password used to register. The same credentials will help the candidate access the scores today.

Students can download JEE Advanced final answer key 2020

For the JEE result 2020 over 6.35 lakhs students are waiting, the number of students had appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 out of the nine lakhs who had registered for the same. As per a data by ministry of education, this year the students appearing for the exams saw a greater dip than the January session. About 94 % had appeared for the January session of JEE Advanced 2020. However, for the April-September session, about 74% appeared for JEE Advanced 2020. The JEE Advanced cut off 2020 details will also be on the website.

Steps for JEE Advanced answer key 2020 download

To access the official JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key, log in to the website http://jeeadv.ac.in/. It will lead to the homepage of the JEE Advanced final answer key 2020. You will have to look for the tab “Notice to Candidates’” which is two scrolls down on the centre part of the website/homepage. After that, you will have to click on “Click here for answer key" of JEE Advanced 2020. Click on it and it will lead you to another page of JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key. Then you will have options to fill the credentials. The candidate can fill all the JEE Advanced result 2020 password and registration roll number. Check for any discrepancies in JEE Advanced 2020 answer key. Download the JEE Advanced final answer key 2020 e-copy or save it for future use.

Here are the JEE Advanced result 2020 female toppers as per the zones

IIT Bombay-Niyati Manish Mehta with an AIR of 62

IIT Delhi- Gutta Sindhujawith an AIR of 18

IIT Guwahati- Aakrity Pandey with an AIR of 952

IIT Kanpur-Shreya Moghe with an AIR of 402

IIT Kharagpur-Anushka with an AIR of 177

IIT Madras- Kothapalli Namitha with an AIR of 44

IIT Roorkee- Kanishka Mittal with an AIR of 17

Here are the JEE Advanced result 2020 common rank list toppers

Chirag Falor Gangula Bhuvan Reddy Vaibhav Raj R Muhender Raj Keshav Agarwal Hardik Rajpal Vedand Dhirendra Asgaonkar Swayam Shashan Chube Harshvardhan Agarwal Dhvanit Beniwal

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock.com