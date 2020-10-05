JEE Advanced Result 2020: JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Out At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’

The Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced result 2020 today. The students who were registered for the examinations and have appeared for the same between the time September 1 and 6 can check for the results today. As the results are out, so is the final answer key. The JAB under the aegis of NTA has released JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key. The students can now check where they went wrong along with the JEE Advanced result 2020.
Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020 To Be Held On September 27, Registration Begins Tomorrow
The JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key will help the students understand where they have made the mistakes. The answer key will help the students understand the scorecard better. One can log in to the official website to check the JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key. The link for the same is jeeadv.ac.in.
Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020; Result To Be Announced On October 5 On Jeeadv.ac.in.
Along with the JEE Advanced 2020 official answer key, the JEE result 2020 was announced earlier today on the official website. The link for that as well is jeeadv.ac.in. To initiate the JEE Advanced result download students will have to use the roll number of the examinations and the password used to register. The same credentials will help the candidate access the scores today.
For the JEE result 2020 over 6.35 lakhs students are waiting, the number of students had appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 out of the nine lakhs who had registered for the same. As per a data by ministry of education, this year the students appearing for the exams saw a greater dip than the January session. About 94 % had appeared for the January session of JEE Advanced 2020. However, for the April-September session, about 74% appeared for JEE Advanced 2020. The JEE Advanced cut off 2020 details will also be on the website.
Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020 Result: JEE Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon, Check Date
Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2020 Declared On Official Website; Here's How To Check
Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock.com