JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSAA counselling Registration To Begin From Oct 6

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced or the JEE Advanced examinations results were announced earlier today. After the announcements, the JoSAA counselling registration will also begin shortly. According to the recent notifications of JEE Advanced 2020, the JoSAA counselling registration will begin from October 6, 2020, which is tomorrow. As the results are out, students can start with the next registration process.

Also Read | JEE Advanced result 2020 To Be Held On September 27, Registration Begins Tomorrow

JoSAA counselling registration details to know

For JEE Advanced 2020 about 1.5 lakh students appeared. The results for the same was announced by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi or IIT-D. The JEE Advanced result 2020 is being announced on the official website of JEE Advanced 2020. The link for the website is jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read | JEE Advanced result 2020; Result To Be Announced On October 5 On Jeeadv.ac.in.

As the JEE Advanced result 2020 is out, the registration for government recognised institutions will begin from October 6, 2020. Students who wish to take admissions in National Institutes of Technology or NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology or IIITs and other Government Funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs) must finish their JoSAA counselling registration within the last date of applications.

Admission after JEE Advanced result 2020

This year the JoSAA counselling registration and the JoSSA seat allotment process will have only six rounds and not seven like last year. The administration has made changes to the 2020-2021 intake in the wake of the pandemic. The administration wishes to complete the full JoSSA seat allotment before the Diwali holidays. According to the recent notification by JEE Advanced 2020, the changes are made to ensure that students are back to classes before the end of the year. Prof Siddhartha Pandey, the chairman of JEE Advanced 2020 committee from IIT Delhi said in a statement released on the website that the academic year will begin immediately after the JoSAA counselling registration. It is yet to be announced if the mode of classes will be online or offline.

According to the notification, the admission process as well will take place completely online. Students will not have to physically report like before at the allotted institution to confirm the admission. They can do so through the unique password and ID.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2020: JEE Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon, Check Date

Also Read | JEE Advanced result 2020 To Be Announced Today At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’