JEE Main 2021 Registration For March, April, May Sessions Closing Today, Get Direct Link

JEE Main 2021: The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 March, April, and May sessions will close on Saturday, March 6. Candidates who wish to appear for the next cycles of the IIT-JEE exam 2021 can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 March session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021. Students who have not yet registered for the IIT entrance exam can do it today before 6 pm. The registration fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on March 6.

How to register for JEE Main 2021:

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main March session: Fill registration form"

A login page will appear on the screen

If you are a registered candidate, sign in using your registration number and password

If you are a new user, register yourself by providing relevant information

Log in using your login credentials

Scan and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

"A candidate has the option to apply for one session or more than one Session (March /April /May 2021) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for that Session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining April / May Sessions," the official notice states. "A candidate can also withdraw from March/April/May sessions by following the procedure detailed in the Application Form. The candidates for Beharain who could not appear in the examination for Feb Session due to lockdown are being intimated separately by e-mail," the notice further reads. Click here to read the official notice.

Due to limited time, candidates will not get a chance to make changes in the application form after 6 pm on March 6, the official notice reads. Hence, the JEE Main applicants must be very careful while filling up the form. Candidates can also withdraw their application for March/ April/ May sessions till March 6. JEE Main 2021 Results.

NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main 2021 February results by March 7. Candidates will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main February 2021 exam was held from February 23 to 26. A total of 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the first cycle of the exam out of which 95% of them appeared in the exam. Read More details here:

