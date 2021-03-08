JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: JEE Main February Results To Be Declared Today

JEE Main Result 2021 is expected to be declared today. NTA had earlier scheduled to declare the JEE Main Results 2021 by March 7. However, the results were not declared on that date. Now, candidates can expect their JEE main results anytime soon on Monday, March 8. Once the result is declared, candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecard. Click here for everything you need to know about JEE Main Result 2021.