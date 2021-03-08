JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: JEE Main February Results To Be Declared Today

Quick links:
NTA will conduct JEE Main second cycle of exam from March 15 to 18. JEE Main March admit card will be released soon.
JEE Main Result will be declared soon on March 8. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging in using their roll number/ application number and date of birth/ password. Candidates must keep their admit cards handy. The roll number/ application number mentioned in the JEE Main admit card has to be entered to login and check JEE Main results.
JEE Main will be held three more times this year. The first session of the exam was held in February whose result is awaited by over 6 lakh candidates. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May. Check dates here.
Session 2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021
Session 3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021
Session 4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021
National Testing Agency will not announce the JEE Main rank list for this time. Candidates will be able to check their NTA scores only. These will be the raw scores of the candidates. NTA will prepare the rank list after completion of the final cycle of exam in May,
JEE Main final answer key for February 2021 exam was released on Sunday night. The final keys were released at 10:30 pm on March 7. Candidates can download the final answer key by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click here for more details.
Once the JEE Main Result is declared, candidates will be able to download their JEE scorecard by following these simple steps.
JEE Main Result 2021 is expected to be declared today. NTA had earlier scheduled to declare the JEE Main Results 2021 by March 7. However, the results were not declared on that date. Now, candidates can expect their JEE main results anytime soon on Monday, March 8. Once the result is declared, candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecard. Click here for everything you need to know about JEE Main Result 2021.