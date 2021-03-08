Last Updated:

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: JEE Main February Results To Be Declared Today

JEE Main result 2021 will be declared today. National Testing Agency is expected to declare JEE Main February results 2021 on March 8. Check direct link, full details, latest update, toppers names.

Written By
Nandini Verma
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE
JEE Main result 2021 will be declared today. National Testing Agency is expected to declare JEE Main February results 2021 on March 8.
14:56 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main March exam from next week

NTA will conduct JEE Main second cycle of exam from March 15 to 18. JEE Main March admit card will be released soon. 

13:41 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main Result soon, keep your admit cards handy

JEE Main Result will be declared soon on March 8. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging in using their roll number/ application number and date of birth/ password. Candidates must keep their admit cards handy. The roll number/ application number mentioned in the JEE Main admit card has to be entered to login and check JEE Main results. 

12:46 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main to be held four times

JEE Main will be held three more times this year. The first session of the exam was held in February whose result is awaited by over 6 lakh candidates. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May. Check dates here.

Session 2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021

Session 3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

Session 4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

12:45 IST, March 8th 2021
12:25 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main toppers: NTA won't announce toppers this time

National Testing Agency will not announce the JEE Main rank list for this time. Candidates will be able to check their NTA scores only. These will be the raw scores of the candidates. NTA will prepare the rank list after completion of the final cycle of exam in May,

12:02 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main Final Answer key released last night

JEE Main final answer key for February 2021 exam was released on Sunday night. The final keys were released at 10:30 pm on March 7. Candidates can download the final answer key by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click here for more details. 

11:56 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main result 2021: How to check results

Once the JEE Main Result is declared, candidates will be able to download their JEE scorecard by following these simple steps.

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2021

  1. After the JEE Main result is declared, candidates must visit the NTA JEE official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main February 2021 Result link
  3. A login page will appear on the screen
  4. Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in
  5. Your JEE Main Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take its printout 
11:50 IST, March 8th 2021
JEE Main Result 2021 will be declared today

JEE Main Result 2021 is expected to be declared today. NTA had earlier scheduled to declare the JEE Main Results 2021 by March 7. However, the results were not declared on that date. Now, candidates can expect their JEE  main results anytime soon on Monday, March 8. Once the result is declared, candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecard. Click here for everything you need to know about JEE Main Result 2021.

