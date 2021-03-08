JEE Main Result 2021 To Be Declared In A Few Hours Today, Says Education Minister

Lakhs of students have been eagerly waiting to get an update about their JEE Main result 2021 ever since the examination was conducted. The official website of NTA had displayed the JEE Main 2021 result date as March 7, 2021. However, students did not get their results yesterday on Sunday, March 7. The Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Government of India, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently tweeted and gave an update about the JEE Main result 2021. For all the people who are curious about the official update by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, here is everything you need to know about it.

JEE Main result 2021 to be out in a few hours today

The Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Government of India, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that the JEE Main result 2021 will be released within few hours today on March 8, 2021. The official tweet by the minister reads as, “The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned. @DG_NTA” The official update comes as a sigh of relief to all the students who were eagerly waiting to get an update about when will the JEE Main result 2021 will be released. The candidates will be able to check their result on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in once declared. Here is a look at Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's Tweet.

The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned. @DG_NTA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

JEE Main 2021

The NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2021 from February 23 to 26 this year in a computer-based test mode. Over 6.6 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the national-level entrance exam. According to the education ministry and NTA, out of the total registered candidates, 95% had appeared for the exam. The NTA had recently released the final JEE Main answer key for the concluded exam. The students can now visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and cross-check their answers with the final JEE Main answer key. Here is a look at how to do the JEE Main result download once it is declared.

How to download JEE Main result ?

Go to the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage look for the JEE Main February 2021 result link and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials asked on the page and click on submit.

Your JEE Main result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JEE Main result 2021

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

