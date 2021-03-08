JEE Main Result 2021 Shortly, Here Are 5 Key Points To Know Ahead Of JEE Mains Feb Results

JEE Main Result 2021: The wait is about to end. The Joint Entrance (Main) Examination (JEE Main) February 2021 results will be declared a few hours from now. Over 6 lakh candidates have been eagerly waiting for their JEE Main Results 2021 since Sunday. With no clarification on the date and time of JEE Main result declaration, candidates were in confusion and anxiety regarding their results.

Putting an end to the speculations, the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday evening tweeted that the JEE Main February results 2021 will be declared shortly. "The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned," the education minister tweeted.

The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned. @DG_NTA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

Here are top 5 points you should know ahead of the JEE Main Results:

JEE Main Results 2021 will be declared by the evening on Monday, March 8. The JEE Main Results 2021 will be released online. Candidates will be able to check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA had earlier notified on its official calendar that JEE Main Result 2021 will be declared by March 7. Candidates were eagerly waiting for their results the whole day on Sunday. However, the candidates were disappointed as the results were not declared even till midnight. NTA released the JEE Main final answer key 2021 on Sunday night. The JEE main final answer key was released after 10:30 pm on March 7. Usually, NTA declares the JEE Main result soon after the release of the final answer key. However, the result was delayed this time. In the year 2020, the JEE Main final answer key was released at 10:45 pm on September 11 and the result was declared the same day at 11:30 pm. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main first cycle of the exam that was held from February 23 to 26, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. 95% of them had appeared to take the exam, NTA official had said. Candidates who clear the JEE Main result will be eligible to take the JEE advanced 2021 on July 3. However, if the candidate who could not clear the main exam can re-attempt the exam in the next cycles that will be held on March, April and May, this year. Candidates who have passed but are not satisfied with their score or those who could not attempt the February session exam can also take the exams in the coming sessions. JEE Main March session exam will be held from March 15 to 18.

