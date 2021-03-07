JEE Main Result 2021 To Be Declared Late Night Like Last Year? Everything You Should Know

Over 6 lakh candidates who have taken the JEE Main February exam are eagerly waiting for their results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main results 2021 on March 7. However, the candidates are anxiously waiting for their results, as the exact time of the result declaration has not been announced yet. With no clarity of the time of result declaration, it is expected that NTA will declare the JEE Main result in the late evening, like last year.

JEE Main Result: What happened last year?

NTA had conducted the JEE Main exam 2020 from September 1 to 6. The April session of the exam was conducted in September due to the Coronavirus pandemic. JEE Main Result was announced on September 11. However, the time of result declaration was not known. NTA had released the final answer key at 10:45 pm and declared the JEE Main Results 2021 at 11:30 pm in the night.

How to check JEE Main Result 2021

After the JEE Main result is declared, candidates must visit the NTA JEE official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main February 2021 Result link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in

Your JEE Main Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

NTA had conducted JEE Main February 2021 exam from February 23 to 26 in a computer-based test mode. The JEE Main exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad -- Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. This year, a total of 661776 candidates registered for JEE Main 2021 out of which 652627 candidates were for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), and 63065 candidates were enrolled for appearing in Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning) exams.

