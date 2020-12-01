VITEEE 2021 Application Starts Online At Vit.ac.in; Here Is How To Register For The Exam

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the VITEEE 2021 application process. The official announcement regarding the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam has been done on the official website of the institute. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of institute at vit.ac.in to do the VITEEE 2021 registration.

The VITEEE 2021 application form has been made available on the official website from yesterday, i.e. on November 30, 2020, and the last date to apply online in VITEEE 2021 is March 30, 2021. For all the people who are confused about the VITEEE application form, here is everything you need to know about it.

VITEEE 2021 application starts online

The entrance examination is done for the admissions in undergraduate engineering examination. VITEEE 2021 application has started on the website. Candidates can go to the website and check all the details regarding the application form and syllabus. According to the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology, the VITEEE 2021 will be held in the second to the third week of April 2021.

The counselling dates are also expected to be in the first week of May 2021. The classes are also expected to start tentatively from the second week of July 2021. Candidates who are below 21 years of age can apply in the VITEEE 2021. Those candidates who are appearing for class 12 or those who have already cleared their plus two or equivalent examination are also eligible to apply in the entrance examination. Here is a look at how to apply in the VITEEE 2021 registration.

How to fill VITEEE 2021 application form online

Go to the official website of the Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT at vit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “VITEEE 2021 / B.Tech.Admissions 2021” apply now link.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter all the required details like name, residential status, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email ID to register.

After doing the registration, go back to the login page and enter the registered email id password and verification code to log in.

Enter all the details carefully and pay the application fee.

Check all the details carefully before submitting.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Vellore Institute of Technology at vit.ac.in for all the latest updates and news related to the VITEEE 2021 syllabus and the examination.

