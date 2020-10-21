JoSAA Counselling 2020: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Today!

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to release the second allotment list for counselling results on its official website as of today. All the candidates who registered for JoSAA counselling can now head to the authority’s official website and check the JoSAA allotment results on josaa.nic.in. The JoSAA counselling result is expected to release at around 5 pm today.

Candidates can do the fee payment, documents uploading in response to the 2nd allotment list on for before October 23rd. The deadline for responding to queries is around October 24, 5 pm and the withdrawal of seats should also be done within that time period. The JoSAA 2020 is set up by the MHRD to regulate the joint seat allocation to 110 institutes of the country, which includes the 23 IITs, 31 NITs as well as other prestigious colleges as well. Earlier the 1st allotment result was released on October 17, 2020, while the online reporting was done until October 19th.

ALSO READ| JoSAA Counselling 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released On Josaa.nic.in

How to check JoSAA Round 2 seat allotment?

A candidate must first visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to find an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-2’.

The students must then enter their admit card number and other login credentials.

Once the student clicks on submit, JoSAA first allotment list 2020 will be load on the screen

The candidate is advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference.

ALSO READ| JoSAA Counselling 2020: JoSAA Registration To Begin By October 6; Read Schedule Details

ALSO READ| CUCET Result 2020 Declared; Here’s How To Check Marks At Cucetexam.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA is currently conducting the counselling procedure for students aiming to attain admissions in engineering colleges. JoSAA counselling is based on the performance of the candidate in JEE Main 2020 as well as JEE Advanced 2020. According to the official statement issued by JoSAA on their website, there will be six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020. In 2019 there were seven rounds but the rounds were reduced this year so that the admission process could be completed as soon as possible as Diwali holidays will begin soon and the new academic session starts immediately after.

ALSO READ| UPSEE Counselling 2020: Here Are Seat Allotment, Choice Locking & Registration Details

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock