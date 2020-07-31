Karnataka CET 2020: 60 COVID Positive Students Identified Among 1.47 Lakh Candidates

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that sixty COVID-19 positive students were identified from 1.47 lakh who appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020. The entrance exams for engineering and other courses were held on July 30-31 with precautionary measures after getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio in the Karnataka government, told a press conference that the exams witnessed 75 per cent attendance on the first day. He said that special arrangements were made for the 60 COVID-19 positive students, out of which 12 were from Bengaluru.

“Elaborate arrangements were made for the COVID-19 infected students to appear for the exam. They were brought to the examination centres and dropped back to their respective places in the department’s ambulance,” said the Deputy CM.

Usage of masks was made mandatory as a part of the precautionary measures at 497 test centres across the state and sanitisers were made available for students and staff. Not more than 24 students were allowed in exam halls in order to maintain proper social distancing.

“We are abiding by the guidelines issued by the high court. Masks, sanitisers and social distancing are mandatory for the students. There are no shortcomings in the arrangements by the government. Students can happily appear for the exam,” he had said.

Online counselling process

KCET 2020 was expected to take place on April 22-24, however, it was postponed due to nationwide lockdowns, owing to coronavirus pandemic. The KCET 2020 has been conducted in pen and paper mode for engineering admissions and the number of exam centres has been increased because of the health crisis. The counselling process for seat allotment will be entirely online.

Earlier on July 29, the Karnataka High Court rejected the petition to delay the exams due to risk of coronavirus transmission, laying down guidelines to ensure the safety of the students. Petitioners had argued that the same ink pad will be used to take the fingerprints of candidates appearing for the exam.

