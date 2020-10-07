KEAM 2020: KEAM First Allotment 2020 To Be Out Today At ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations or the CEE is going to release the first round of KEAM first allotment 2020 today. Candidates who have registered for KEAM 2020 must log in to the official website of the commissioner and find out how whether they landed a seat. The KEAM first allotment date of declaration is October 7, 2020. The timings for the same is 9 pm in the evening. Candidates who have their name registered under the KEAM result 2020, as well as the KEAM 2020 exam, will be able to check the list today. The link for the official website is cee.kerala.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check the KEAM first allotment 2020:

Visit the KEAM 2020 website that is cee.kerala.gov.in. It will lead one to the homepage of KEAM first allotment 2020. You will have put all the credentials and log in for KEAM first allotment date Similar to KEAM result 2020, the KEAM first allotment 2020 will be given in a graded manner. Take a print out of the same or keep it for future use of KEAM 2020 exam. Read all the details. Candidate can keep an e-copy or a printout of KEAM first allotment 2020

The official notification of the KEAM first allotment 2020 read, “The activities related to the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses for the year 2020-21 will be commenced on 30.09.2020 (Wednesday). In this phase, online options are invited for Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Candidates included in the rank lists prepared and published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for Engineering/ Pharmacy courses – 2020 can register their options through the Website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from 30.09.2020 to 06.10.2020, 10 am. Candidates who do not register their options within the stipulated time will not be considered for allotment under any circumstances.”

Here is the full schedule KEAM first allotment 2020:

The KEAM first allotment date notice also reads, “Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment. Those candidates who do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.”

Here is a link to the KEAM first allotment date notification as shared by the officials-

