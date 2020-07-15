Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: How To Download Plus Two Results From Saphalam 2020 App?

The Kerala DHSE aka Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared the Kerala Plus two results today on July 15th at 2 pm. The results for Higher Secondary second-year students or Class 12 students results have been announced today by Kerala state education minister. Before Kerala Plus two results, the state had declared the results for SSLC exams on July 1st.

Earlier, the board was supposed to release the results by July 10, 2020. However, due to the triple lockdown in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram from July 6, 2020, DHSE had delayed the result declaration of Higher Secondary students. Read on for steps to check results from Saphalam app.

How to check Kerala Plus two result 2020 via Saphalam 2020 app

Kerala DHSE board plus two results can be checked on these apps like iExaMS, PRD Live and Saphalam 2020.

The results are also released on official websites, which can be accessed from these URLs - keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in

Here are the steps to check your results from Saphalam app. The app is actually made by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education or KITE, which is associated with the Kerala government.

The Saphalam 2020 app can be downloaded from Google Play Store only.

The app also has subject-based analysis and various reports with respect to Kerala plus two results as well.

As the next step, students need to open the application and to enter their name, the school details, the roll number and any other details asked on the app. The details would be mentioned on your plus two admit card or hall ticket.

Once the student clicks on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen once it is officially declared on the Kerala University website.

Check Kerala Plus 2 results via PRD Live app

According to the declaration by the Kerala SSLC result, students can check the Kerala plus two results right after the official results are declared via the PRD app.

The PRD Live app is the official mobile app for information by the Public Relations Department.

The students can enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details to check their results. The Kerala plus two results link will; be available on the homepage of the app.

The PRD Live app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store as well.

