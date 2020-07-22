Kerala University Admissions 2020: Varsity Starts Registration Process For All UG Courses

Kerala University on July 21 announced that it has started the registration process for all undergraduate programs in Govt./ Aided/Self Financing Colleges/Centers of the University (UIT’s) for the academic year 2020-21. According to a notification issued by the Kerala University, the trial allotment will take place on August 12 and the closure of registration will happen on August 17. The University will announce the first allotment and second allotment on August 18 and August 24 respectively.

Kerala University Admission 2020 Schedule

1. Date of commencement of registration - July 21

2. Trial allotment - August 12

3. Closure of Registration - August 17

4. First Allotment - August 18

5. Allotted candidates to remit the University admission fee

through online mode for confirmation of allotment and

for rearranging or deleting higher options

August 18 to August 23

6. Second Allotment August 24

7. Allotted candidates to remit the University admission fee

through online mode for confirmation of allotment

August 24 to September 4

Here's how to apply online

Step 1. Visit 'admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in'

Step 2. Press 'Click here for registration' window on the top-left corner of the website

Step 3. Enter your details such as Board, Year of Passing, D.O.B, Gender, etc.

Step 4. Submit the details

Step 5. Your Application number and password will be diaplayed following details submitting

Step 6. Note down the application number and password and press 'cleck here to next step' at the bottom

Step 7. You will be redirected to the Candidate Login page, where after entering application number and password an instruction page will open

Step 8. Click on 'proceed' at the bottom of instruction page, you will be taken to the payment gateway, where you will have to pay the registration fee online for the completion of the process

The University, however, did not reveal the date for college joining as it said in the notification that it will be announced later. Students can visit 'admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in' for online registration in various courses at the University. Established as University of Travancore by the Travancore University Act in 1937 and reconstituted as University of Kerala by the Kerala University Act of 1957 and presently governed by the Kerala University Act of 1974 passed by the Kerala State Legislative Assembly, the varsity is one of the best in India, according to ranking provided by Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry.

Eligibility

For admission to the University, students must have achieved a pass in the higher secondary examination of the state or any examination accepted by the University as equivalent thereto. The Programme leads to a Bachelors's Degree in the relevant subject. Each Programme extends for a period of six semesters. The Programme of study shall be by regular attendance for the requisite number of lectures, practical training, and other means, the university says.

