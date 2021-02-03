KTET Answer Key: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases Answer Key On Ktet.kerala.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has finally released the KTET Answer Key 2020. The answer key is available on their official website ktet.kerala.gov.in for the Kerala TET 2020 exam. All the candidates who appeared for the KTET December 2020 exam conducted on January 9 and January 17, 2021 can now download the KTET Answer Key 2020-2021 by visiting the website. Read on to know more about the answer key.

KTET Answer Key

The candidates can either head to the official website or alternatively, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download the answer keys of Category 1 and Category 2 in PDF file format. The Answer key is available for all the Codes 1/2/3/4/5. This KTET answer key 2020 is for the December edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) which was held in different sessions. The KTET 2020 Category 1 & 2 exam were held on January 9, 2021 and KTET Category 3 & 4 exam were held on 17th January 2021. The KTET official website reveals that question paper of the exam was framed in different sets. As of the moment, the board has released the answer keys of only category 1 and 2 papers.

Steps for KTET answer key download

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

You will find an activated link stating Answer Key December 2020

Click on Category 1/2

Download PDF KTET Answer key 2020

Here is a link, Category I, Category II

More about the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

According to its website, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan organises the Kerala TET examination twice every year, once in February and once in December. The exam is held in four different sessions for four different categories of papers. The KTET Category I is for the Lower Primary Teacher and KTET Category II is for Upper Primary Teacher. KTET Category III is for High School Teacher and KTET Category IV exam is for Physical Education Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers.

When will KTET 2020 results be released?

The KTET Result 2020 of the December edition is expected to release by the end of February 2021. Hence, candidates are advised to frequently visit the KTET website to get the latest updates on the answer key and result. Soon after the declaration of the result, the KTET February 2021 notification will release @ktet.kerala.gov.in.

