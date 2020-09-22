NRA CET Exam: NRA To Conduct Screening Exams In September 2021 For Group 'B' Jobs

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, has written to Lok Sabha about the schedule of the NRA CET exam. The independent charge minister has in his letter mentioned that the Common Eligibility Test or the CET will be held in the month of September 2021 that is next year. The examinations will prove beneficial for the crores of people seeking government jobs across the country. The National Recruitment Agency or NRA will be in charge of conducting the examinations.

NRA CET exam details to know

On August 19, 2020, Union Cabinet agreed to make a sole body that is NRA which will look upon conducting the examinations for hiring and shortlisting candidates for central government jobs. The NRA will also be conducting the national level entrance tests to help the candidates find their fit of role without having to appear for many different examinations. The candidates will be further bifurcated on the basis of rank and merit list.

NRA CET exam date, format and need for set-up

The NRA CET exam date is set for a year from now to aid the set-up for the examinations. Previously all the recruitments were happening through individual exams for departments that are Staff Selection Commission or SSC, Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS. However, now all of the aforementioned departments will have one common screening. That will be the NRA CET 2021. After clearing the initial NRA CET exam, the candidates will be moved to their zones or area of interest, which will be conducted by the respective department mentioned above. The NRA CET 2021 shortlisting will be based solely on marks and performance on the NRA CET exam date.

The central government envisioned and set of NRA CET exam on August 28, 2020, with Dr Jitendra Singh as the head, in order to shortlist highly qualified individuals for the Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts, Group 'B' Gazetted posts. All the tests on the NRA CET exam date will be computer-based. According to the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, the NRA CET 2021 exams will have papers in different regional languages. The NRA CET 2021 will take a toll of how many people wish to appear in the regional language ahead of the exam. The question papers will be made available in all regional languages as translated by experts.

