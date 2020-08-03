Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2020: Online Portal Gets 'know Your Eligibility' Feature

The Maharashtra education department has unveiled ‘know your eligibility’ feature in the first-year junior college online admission process amid the health crisis. This would provide the students with a list of options based on the cut-offs of the last year and quotas they are applying under. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the Part I of the admission form-filling process on August 1 acknowledging that ‘this year is different’ and the administration wants to ensure that the students do not go outdoors for admission.

Read - Maharashtra HSC 2020: Schools & Colleges Distribute Mark Sheets, Leaving Certificates

Therefore, Gaikwad reportedly added that the state government has provided the students with three months to complete the submission of original documents, and availability of online grievance redressal along with a mobile application that is in process. Among an array of changes, ‘know your eligibility’ feature that will enable the students to enhance their options. Once the candidate enters his or her marks, a stream of choice, and the quota under which they are applying, the website will display the list of colleges where the cut-offs were similar to their score.

Read - Punjab Govt Allows Provisional Admission Of 'open School' Students In Class 11

Read - When Is The Last Date To Fill Part 2 Of 11th Standard's Admission Form In Maharashtra?

Furthermore, students who studied in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE and Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will also be able to convert their scores through the same portal. This would help students to avoid visiting the guidance centres or schools amid the coronavirus outbreak and ensure the entire process remains online. The Part I of form-filling has opened on August 1 but the education department has not yet declared the entire schedule for the remaining process.

Read - TN Plus One Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Declared On "tnresults.nic.in"

More than 2.5 lakh applied for online admission

According to reports, over 2.5 lakh students have applied for the online admission process for 3.2 lakh seats at over 830 junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Last year, 2.2 lakh students took admission and at least one lakh seats remained vacant. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the education department has introduced the zero-contact admission process for students in regions across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati.

Read - Haryana Govt Allows Students To Enroll In Class 11 Via WhatsApp; No Urgency In Fee Payment

Read - OFSS Bihar Board Starts Online Admission For Class 11 - See Steps To Apply