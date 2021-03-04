NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Exam On March 14

Quick links:
The National Institute of Design (NID) Friday released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download their prelims admit card from the official website- admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT 2021 prelims exam will be held on March 14. The NID DAT examination is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor's of Design (BDes) and Master's of Design (MDes) programmes.
The NID DAT Prelims exam will be held on Sunday, March 14. The exam will commence at 10 am. The reporting time is 8 am. However, the candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well before the time to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates must bring the printout of the NID DAT prelims 2021 admit card to their exam centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.
Also Read| UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 For 712 Vacancies: See UPSC Syllabus, Exam Pattern Here
Also Read| UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam Notification Out! See Age Limit, Exam Pattern, Eligibility
Also Read| QS World Rankings 2021 By Subject: IIT Bombay, Delhi,Madras In Top100 Engineering Colleges
Also Read| UGC NET 2021: Registration Deadline Extended For December/ May Exam, Check New Dates Here