NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Exam On March 14

The National Institute of Design (NID) Friday released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download their prelims admit card from the official website- admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT 2021 prelims exam will be held on March 14. The NID DAT examination is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor's of Design (BDes) and Master's of Design (MDes) programmes.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, beside the Important Dates tab, click on the link that reads 'Click here to download the ADMIT CARD for B.Des. & M.Des. DAT Prelims Exam 2021

Step 3: A new window will open. Key in your email address and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your NID DAT prelims admit card and take its print out for future reference.

The NID DAT Prelims exam will be held on Sunday, March 14. The exam will commence at 10 am. The reporting time is 8 am. However, the candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well before the time to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates must bring the printout of the NID DAT prelims 2021 admit card to their exam centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

NID DAT Prelims 2021: B.Des, M. Des DAT exam pattern

B.Des DAT prelims paper will have 100 marks questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. It will be a pen/pencil and paper mode test.

M.Des DAT Prelims paper will have questions comprising of common design aptitude test and discipline-specific test. Total marks will be 100 and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

NID offers B.Des and M.Des programmes in the following colleges:

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Ahmedabad

Master of Design (M.Des.) at NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Bengaluru

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Andhra Pradesh

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Haryana

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Madhya Pradesh

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Assam

