NIFT Answer Key 2021 For General Ability Test Released, Get Direct Link Here

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) answer key 2021 has been released for all the candidates who have appeared in the General Ability Test (GAT). The NIFT GAT answer key 2021 has been released on the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology at nift.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the written NIFT exam 2021 can now go to the above-mentioned website and download the NIFT answer key 2021. The answer key was released today on February 17, 2021, on the official website.

Also Read | CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected This Week, Results Likely By February End

Also Read | GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper Moderate To Tough, Check Expected Cutoff, Answer Key Dates

NIFT answer key 2021

The NIFT for General Ability Test 2021 was conducted on February 14, 2021. The candidates can download answer key to NIFT exam 2021 by entering details like roll number, programme, question booklet series and date of birth. The NIFT answer key 2021 for the GAT will be available to view and download from the portal from February 17, 2021, to February 20, 2021, up to 10 AM. The candidates can view and raise their objections if any regarding the questions till the last date i.e. February 20, 2021. No objections will be entertained from the candidates thereafter. A candidate is required to submit valid and specific evidence supporting their challenge, in the space provided in the portal.

A fee of ₹500 will be charged per question for the objections raised by the candidates. If an objection raised by a candidate regarding any particular question is found to be valid by the subject experts, then the answer key will be revised accordingly. The fee collected from the candidate for that particular question will also be refunded. For the incorrect objections, the fee will not be refunded. The NIFT result for the written exam will be then declared after the modifications, if any, are incorporated in the answer keys wherever required. Here is the direct link to check the NIFT 2021 answer key and details about how to download the answer key from the official website.

For the direct link to download NIFT answer key, click HERE

Also Read | CGPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released For State Service Prelims Exam, Direct Link Here

Also Read | PPSC Punjab Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objection

How to download the NIFT answer key 2021 from the official website?

Go to the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology at nift.ac.in.

Go to the admission section of the webpage and click on a link that reads as, “Answer key for written test (GAT) held on February 14, 2021”

You will be redirected to a new page. Fill in all the required details like roll number, programme, question booklet series and date of birth and click on submit.

Check the NIFT answer key 2021 and download it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology at nift.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NIFT 2021 and NIFT result.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)