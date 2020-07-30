ONGC Recruitment 2020: ONGC Releases 4,182 Apprentice Vacancies, Freshers Can Apply

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited aka ONGC has released a new notification inviting applications for 4,182 ONGC apprentice posts. Even freshers can apply for the 4000+ apprentice vacancies. The recruitment is being conducted for Trade & Technician Apprentice vacancies in 21 work centres of ONGC throughout the country. The last date to apply for the ONGC apprentice posts is by August 17th. Read on to know more about eligibility criteria, age and other details.

Age limit - Between 18 years to 24 years

- Between 18 years to 24 years Last date - Once applied, the candidates will know about the results aka selection list from August 24th to September 1st.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of marks obtained and their position in the merit list.

ONGC recruitment apply online following these steps

Here is the direct link to see recruitment list and the vacancies according to various ONGC work centres across India - https://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/connect/ce926c7b-d385-4061-9917-9beeeb1318f9/NAPSAdvt280720.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE-ce926c7b-d385-4061-9917-9beeeb1318f9-nelxkaa

One can even go to the ONGC official website at https://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/connect/en/home/ and check out the Recruitment notice section at the career section of the homepage.

Image courtesy: ONGC website

Candidates need to register themselves at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ for Trade apprentice posts. While one needs to visit portal.mhrdnats.gov.in for rest of the posts.

Candidates will receive a registration number at their registered mobile number. This registration number then needs to be mentioned while applying for apprentices positions in ONGC at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

One can fill their application form at ONGC and upload the required signature and passport size photo. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC apprentice recruitment 2020

For candidates interested to pursue streams like Civil engineering, Computer science engineering, Electrical engineering, Electronics and telecommunication engineering, Electronics engineering, Mechanical engineering - a diploma in the respective disciplines is needed.

Accountant - Bachelors degree in commerce

Assistant - A degree in Human Resource BA or BBA

Secretarial Assistant - ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - ITI in COPA trade

Electrician - ITI in Electrician Trade

Electronics Mechanic - ITI in Electronics Mechanic

Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechanic

Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance - ITI in Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) - BSc degree with PCM or PCB ITI in Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) trade

Library Assistant - ITI in Library and Information Science

Machinist - ITI in Machinist Trade

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade

Mechanic Diesel - ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock