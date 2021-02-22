OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification For 2452 Vacancies Released

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 2452 vacancies for the post of medical officers. The online application process will begin on February 26. The last date to apply is March 25. Check details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, education qualification, and other details here.

Out of the 2452 vacancies, 633 posts are for unreserved categories while the rest of the vacancies are for the reserved category candidates. They should have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as of January 1, 2021, i.e., they should have been born after January 2, 1989. The upper age limit will be relaxed for five years for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, and ex- servicemen.

OPSC MO Recruitment 2021: MBBS graduates can apply

Educational Qualification:- Candidates having MBBS degree or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical institutions recognized by the Medical Council of India. They should be registered under Odisha Medical Registration Act. Those who do not belong to the state can get themselves registered before the issuance of an appointment letter.

Application fee: Rs 500.

Candidates will be selected based on the written test and career marking. Weightage of 70% will be given to written test and 30% will be given for career marking. The written exam will be held in Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar. The written exam will be of 200 marks for three hours. The syllabus for the exam will be as per the MCI syllabus for MBBS.

Candidates can read the official notification for more details.

