PNB recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Peon Posts At Punjab National Bank

PNB Bank aka Punjab National Bank has recently initiated the recruitment process for the Peon posts in various circles across India. Candidates passing Class 12th are eligible to apply for the posts. The interested and qualified candidates can then apply for the PNB Peon posts after submitting their application form before March 4, 2021. Read on to know more about PNB recruitment 2021.

ALSO READ| TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2020: Admit Card Released For Constable Written Exam

PNB recruitment 2021

The eligible candidates must have the domicile of that district/circle that they are applying for. The pay scale for the PNB Peon post is between Rs 14500 to Rs 28,145.

Here is the direct link to check the official notification. Click here.

PNB Peon recruitment has invited applications for the peon posts across India. Take a look at the vacancy details depending on the various circles across India.

19 posts in Hisar Circle

22 posts in Rohtak Circle

20 posts in Chennai South Circle

19 posts in Balasore Circle

18 posts in Bangalore West Circle

25 posts in Bangalore East Circle

10 posts in Surat Circle Post

19 posts are vacant in Haryana Circle Post

ALSO READ| SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

Candidates need to have basic reading and writing knowledge, as well as a passing certificate of 12th class, before applying for a peon position. Candidates need to have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 24 years before sending their application for the peon posts. Take a look at the last date to send the application form depending on the circle that the candidate is applying for.

Haryana Circle: March 4, 2021

Rohtak Circle: March 3, 2021

Surat Circle: March 1, 2021

Bangalore East Circle: March 1, 2021

Balasore Circle: March 1, 2021

Hisar Circle: February 26, 2021

Bangalore West Circle: February 27, 2021

Chennai Circle: February 22, 2021

Those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria, can find the prescribed format of the application form on the official website of PNB and send the filled form well ahead of the last date. The official website of PNB is at https://www.pnbindia.in/. The official advertisement for the PNB recruitment 2021 can be checked at the What's New section on the homepage, where the complete app[lication format is also available. Candidates can send their duly signed application to the mentioned address on the PNB recruitment form.

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket For December TEE 2020

ALSO READ| Kerala PSC Hall Ticket For 10th Level Prelims Exam 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link