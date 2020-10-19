Post Office Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, & Selection Procedure

Maharashtra Postal Circle has invited applications for the Post Office Recruitment 2020 of 1371 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment notification and submit their online application on the official website at https://dopmah2O.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/ on or before November 10, 2020, Wednesday. Here are further details about the Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:

Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 notification

Recently, Maharashtra Postal Circle issued a notification for the recruitment of 1371 positions. Out of them, 1029 were for postmen, 327 for multi-tasking staff (MTS), and 15 for Mail guard. The Indian Postal Department announced on October 7, 2020, that interested and eligible candidates could submit their form for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 from October 12, 2020, from 10 am onwards. People could submit their applications for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020 on or before November 10, 2020 midnight. Check out the eligibility criteria for different positions for recruitment in Post Office below:

For the position of Postman and Mail guard, interested candidates need to have 12th class degree from a recognised school board. Moreover, they need to know about computers. The age limit for this position for the recruitment in Post Office must be between 18- 27 years as of November 3, 2020.

On the other hand, for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions in Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020, interested candidates must have a secondary school certificate from a recognised school board. Moreover, they should also know about operating computers. For fulfilling the eligibility for recruitment in Post Office, they need to be between 18 to 27 years old as of November 3, 2020. Check out their pay scale:

Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020: Payscale

According to the Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020, here are details about the pay scale:

Postman/Mail Guard: Pay Matrix ( Ovilian Employees) Pay LeveF3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff: Pay Matrix (Civilian Employees) Pay LeveFl (Rs. 18,000-56,900)

Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020: Selection procedure

Selection procedure for Postman, MTS, and Mail guard posts will include a Computer Based Test.

Post office apply online

Post office apply online: Here are two steps to register and fill the application form for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2020.

Interested candidates can register on the official website at https://dopmah2O.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/

During form filling, they need to enter details like name, position, educational qualification, and other required information. Moreover, candidates need to upload their photo, signature, and documents before making payment.

