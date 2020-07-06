Post Office Recruitment: Last Date For 7870 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, See Steps To Apply

Quick links:
India Post recently released a notification for the post of GDS i.e. Gramin Dak Sevak and the number of vacancies is 7870. These posts are vacant for the applicants who want recruitment in the GDS position in the states of Haryana, MP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. There are 3262 posts in Rajasthan, 2834 vacancies in MP Postal Circle, 724 in Uttarakhand Postal Circle, 442 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 608 vacancies in Haryana Postal Circle.
For the Gramin Dak Sevak post, the candidates need to have a 10th standard certificate where they have passed in Mathematics, local language and English as their compulsory or elective subjects. The knowledge of the local language is essential and it depends on the state the candidate is applying for.
The age limit is from 18 to 40 years. However, age relaxation is available for reserved category. No age relaxation is available for EWS Category. The selection of the candidates is done on the Merit List.
Image courtesy: Indian post official website
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock