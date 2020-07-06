Post Office Recruitment: Last Date For 7870 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, See Steps To Apply

India Post recently released a notification for the post of GDS i.e. Gramin Dak Sevak and the number of vacancies is 7870. These posts are vacant for the applicants who want recruitment in the GDS position in the states of Haryana, MP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. There are 3262 posts in Rajasthan, 2834 vacancies in MP Postal Circle, 724 in Uttarakhand Postal Circle, 442 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 608 vacancies in Haryana Postal Circle.

For the Gramin Dak Sevak post, the candidates need to have a 10th standard certificate where they have passed in Mathematics, local language and English as their compulsory or elective subjects. The knowledge of the local language is essential and it depends on the state the candidate is applying for.

Post Office recruitment 2020: Last date soon

The age limit is from 18 to 40 years. However, age relaxation is available for reserved category. No age relaxation is available for EWS Category. The selection of the candidates is done on the Merit List.

The last date of registration is July 7, 2020, for Haryana, MP, and Uttarakhand.

2020, for However, the last date is on July 21st for the Rajasthan region.

for the Rajasthan region. The last date for the GDS posts for J & K postal circle is August 5, and the application for the GDS posts starts today on July 6th.

Image courtesy: Indian post official website

Steps to apply for Post Office recruitment 2020

Click on the link here to apply for the posts directly. Or simply copy-paste this URL - https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx

The link for applying for different states including Uttarakhand, MP, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana have separate links on the India Post website.

Read the notification with respect to the specific states that you are applying for. Candidate has to register via the Registration link that is visible in the home page.

After registration, if candidates intend to pay for the application through offline modes, then they can make their payments at the Head Post Office.

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit the location of your post preferences where you are applying.

Preview your application and save it for future reference.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock