Pune University To Not Hike Fees, Know Examination Details And Other Updates Here

Pune has reported over 5600 positive novel coronavirus. The authorities have eased down lockdown on several parts of the district which are not red zones. With the students anxious what this will bring to them, Pune University or formally known as Savitribai Phule Pune Univerity is looking at laying down new guidelines for its students. Pune University had also declared earlier that the exams will be conducted in normal pen and paper format. Regarding the same, the university has declared some new guidelines and format. Read on to know everything.

Also Read | Pune University News: Official Notice Confirms Exams Cancellation And Promotion For FY, SY

Pune University holds off fee hike

Pune University had earlier announced a 20% fee hike for all its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate and research study courses. The decision was made by the authorities after eight years since the last fee hike. However, the lockdown has led an economic fall down and financially dependent students might even look for part-time jobs. Due to this, the authorities have decided to put a stay on the order to help students continue with the studies in the upcoming year as well. As per the university, a financial shortage is foreseen which must not act as a hindrance to the education of the students involved. After a meeting was held on the fee hike, the committee decided to put-off the fee hike. The fee hike hold was appreciated by the students as well. The representative, Satish Gore spoke on behalf of the students and called it a good move.

Also Read | Pune University Latest Updates: Pune University To Conduct Regular Pen-paper Format Exams

Pune University cut-downs on examination duration for offline mode

In the latest addition to the pen-paper/offline mode of exams for the Pune University students, it was also decided by the examination panel that students will write a 50-mark paper only. This is only to reduce the number of students staying in vulnerable conditions. The examination hour will last for only one hour and thirty minutes. According to recent developments, any final year student with KTs or backlogs will have to appear for the exam between July 1 to 15. For the regular final semester exams, students will have to appear between July 17 to July 31. Everything from the correction of papers to assessments will be done in the college premises itself to reduce any external risk to the teachers evaluating the papers.

Also Read | Pune University Exams & Other Latest Updates To Know During Coronavirus Scare

Several non-final year students of Pune University protest examination fee

Several non-final year students are protesting the alleged examination fee collection done by the SPPU or Pune University. The reports suggest that some of the students have paid the examination fees earlier before the lockdown, and these students are now asking for a refund. Furthermore, some students are citing a clear no to paying any fees in the name of examination fees. According to reports, a student said that the amount is Rs 1000 and more if there are any KTs or backlogs. Many students have either urged to reduce the amount if not cancel it entirely as the amount goes up to three thousand per student in some cases.

Also Read | Pune University News And Latest Updates: Know About Admission And Exams