Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020: BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Results Out At predeled.org

The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education, or DEE Bikaner Rajasthan, has recently released the BSTC Pre D EL Ed results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 on the official site at predeled.org. So, we have mentioned everything that you must know about the BSTC Pre D EL Ed results.

The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education or DEE Bikaner Rajasthan has announced the BSTC Pre D EL Ed results on October 7, 2020, Wednesday on the official website. So, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 on the site at predeled.org.

The previous day, the Department of Education Rajasthan shared a tweet regarding the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 through its official handle. It revealed that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara would announce the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020, whom they invited as the Chief Guest of the declaration program. Check out the tweet:

BSTC Pre D EL Ed results: Steps to download Pre D EL Ed Result 2020

Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 on the official site at predeled.org. Here are some steps for them to find their Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020. Check below:

Candidates need to visit the official website at predeled.org to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020.

On the homepage, they can find the link for BSTC Pre D EL Ed results.

A new page will appear on the screen for Pre DELED Result 2020

Candidates need to enter their credentials and click on the submit button.

BSTC Pre D EL Ed results for Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exam will appear on their device screen

They can download the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 and take a print out for future references.

About Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exam

Rajasthan BSTC 2020 exam took place from August 31, 2020, during the afternoon shift from 2- 5 pm. The Rajasthan BSTC 2020 test happened in online mode. Students who qualify their BSTC Pre D EL Ed results can reportedly register for counselling before October 15, 2020, on the official website.

