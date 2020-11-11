Rajasthan RSMSSB Result 2020 Announced On Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the results for Librarian recruitment examination on its official website. The RSMSSB Result 2020 was released on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. All the candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can now head to the official website and check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Read on to know more about the result.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Result 2020

According to the board’s official website, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 478 vacancies for the non-scheduled areas of Grade-3. Moreover, another 222 vacancies are available for the Scheduled Areas for the Department of Secondary Education. All the candidates who have qualified the examination will now be eligible to appear for the document verification process, which is about to begin very soon.

How to check RSMSSB librarian result 2020?

A candidate must first visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage of the website, they will be able to find a tab that reads, “Results”

Once they click on this tab, a new page will appear on the display screen

Once they click on the link that reads, “Librarian 2018: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”, they will be redirected to a new page

The Rajasthan RSMSSB result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

It is advisable to download the results and take its print out for future use.

About the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RSMSSB or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board was formed as a wing of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). RPSC is the premier commission of the government of Rajasthan and is responsible for organizing recruitment exams, procedures for recruiting employees, officers to various departments of the government. This also includes the recruitment of Clerical cadre which is now handed over to RSMSSB. RPSC looks after the recruitment in Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) & Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is made through an exam RAS/RTS Competitive Exam is organized by the RPSC. The RPSC office is situated at Jaipur road, Ajmer, Rajasthan. The current chairman of RPSC is Dr BHUPENDRA SINGH who is a retired IPS officer.



