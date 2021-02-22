RRB MI Answer Key Released, Here's Step-by-step Guide To Download And Raise Objections

RRB MI Answer Key: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the MI answer key 2020 on its official websites. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam can download their response sheet, answer key, and question paper from the official website of their regional RRB. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to download the answer key or alternatively, click on the direct link given below.

Candidates can also raise their objections against any key. The provision to submit the challenges has been made online. Candidates can click on the link to raise objections and select the question and correct option and attach evidence to support their challenge and submit it online. Candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per question. However, if the challenge is proven correct, RRB will refund the amount to that bank account.

How to check RRB MI Answer Key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Step 2: Look for the latest announcements section for CEN 03/2019

Step 3: Click on the link for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key

Step 4: Log in using your roll number and password and submit

Step 5: Your RRB MI answer key, question paper, and your response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to download RRB MI Answer Key

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted the Ministerial and Isolated categories computer-based test from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021, at 354 exam centers across the country. Over one lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam began at 10.30 am while the second shift began at 3 pm. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for persons with disability (PWD) category candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1663 vacancies for which 1.03 lakh candidates had applied.

