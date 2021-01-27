RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: Phase 3 CBT Call Letter Expected To Be Released Today

RRB NTPC 2019 exam which is currently at Phase 3 is expected to release the admit cards for the candidates. According to the official notification by RRB NTPC, the admit cards would be released four days before the exam. The phase 3 exams are scheduled from January 31, 2021, to February 12, 2021, for which around 28 lakh candidates will be appearing. Candidates would have individually received an email mentioning their exam city and exam dates. Read on to know more about RRB NTPC admit card 2021 for Phase 3.

ALSO READ| National Voters Day 2021: Here Are Some Powerful Quotes To Share On This Day

RRB NTPC admit card 2021 for Phase 3

All candidates can download the RRB NTPC Admit Card for Phase 3 from their official RRB regional sites websites. Read on to know about the steps for RRB NTPC admit card download. Also, check the links for the official website of RRB regions, and download the admit cards from the specific RRB website only.

Visit the official website of the RRB according to the RRB region that you applied for.

Click on the link provided for RRB NTPC Phase 3 Call Letter.

Enter your credentials including registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on the “Submit”

The RRB NTPC 3rd phase Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of the same.

RRB websites according to RRB region

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

ALSO READ| Jimin's Twitter Debut 8 Years Ago Leads BTS Army To Trend #ThankYouJimin

RRB NTPC 2021 updates

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are conducted for various posts under the RRB board. These posts include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. The RRB NTPC 2019 exams were conducted from December 28, 2020, to January 13, 2021, while phase 2 exams are currently going on. The Phase 2 exams started from January 16, 2021, and will end on January 30, 2021.

All candidates will have to appear for four stages of the exam to clear through. The 1st stage includes the computer-based test that is called CBT 1st stage. After that, the candidates have to appear for 2nd stage of CBT as well. This will be followed by a skill test, depending on the post that the candidates have applied for.

The recruitment stage would then be completed with the Document Verification/Medical Examination. The final results will then be announced, based on which the merit list will be prepared. The RRB NTPC CBT exam is being conducted in 15 languages this year including languages like Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

ALSO READ| Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh For Ram Temple, Says 'it's Everyone's Responsibility'

ALSO READ| Trump Plans Revenge On Republicans Who Betrayed Him As Senate Trial Nears: Report