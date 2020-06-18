SSC CPO Recruitment: Online Application Process For 1564 Posts Begins

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the official notification for SSC CPO recruitment 2020. A total of 1564 vacancies are available in SSC CPO recruitment drive. The SSC CPO recruitment is done for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts and Sub Inspector Posts. Eligible candidates can start the submission of online forms of SSC CPO recruitment from June 17, 2020, to July 16, 2020. The computer-based examination, i.e. Paper 1 of SSC CPO is expected to be held from September 29, 2020, to October 05, 2020. Here are all the important details about the SSC CPO recruitment 2020.

See the official SSC CPO notification HERE

Important dates of SSC CPO recruitment

Submission of online applications: 17-06-2020 to 16-07-2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 16-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 18-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 20-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 22-07-2020

Dates of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 29-09-2020 to 05-10-2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-II): 01-03-2021

SSC CPO vacancy

Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Armed Police Forces – 1395 expected vacancies

Sub-Inspector SI in Delhi Police (Male) – 91 expected vacancies

Sub-Inspector SI in Delhi Police (Female) - 78 expected vacancies

SSC CPO result

SSC will release the final result for the recruitment after the results of paper 1 and Paper 2.

Eligibility for SSC CPO recruitment

The age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on 01-01-2021 i.e. Candidates born not before 02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2001) Candidates will also be given upper age relaxation under some circumstances. A candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a reputed and recognised university and college.

How to apply for SSC CPO recruitment 2020

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission

Complete the one time registration process if you are applying for the first time. If you have already applied for any other SSC exam, you can use those credentials to login and apply.

Fill all the necessary details carefully and pay the online application fee of SSC CPO.

The application fee is ₹100 for General and OBC candidates. All the female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST, as well as Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

The candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the recent updates about the SSC CPO recruitment. To know all the details about SSC CPOO recruitment, see the official SSC CPO notification