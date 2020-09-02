SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 For 1,522 Vacancy Begins; Tentative Last Date By Sept 27

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited online applications for the posts of SSB constable 2020. The updated official notification regarding the SSB constable recruitment 2020 was released by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs on the official website ssbrectt.gov.in. the SSB recruitment 2020 will be done for over 1500 posts. The recruitment is for constable posts, driver, laboratory assistant, veterinary, carpenter, plumber, barber, etc. The advertisement was uploaded on the SSB website on August 29th, and the last date to apply is tentatively expected to end on September 27th except for remote areas. The advertisement can be seen in the employment newspaper dated 29 August 2020 to 04 September 2020. Candidates can refer to ssbrectt.gov.in to apply for the various posts.

SSB constable recruitment 2020

The candidates need to apply online on the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at ssbrectt.gov.in. The official SSB constable recruitment 2020 notification was released on August 29, 2020.

The online application window of SSB recruitment 2020 will be 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Candidates belonging to remote areas like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, etc. can apply as well.

Candidates will have to pay the online application fee of â‚¹100 while applying in SSB recruitment 2020. The fee should be paid online through net banking/credit card/debit card/challan. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

The salary in SSB constable recruitment 2020 of level 3 will be â‚¹21,700 - â‚¹69100.

The selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India.

SSB Constable Notification -Check here

SSB Constable recruitment 2020 Online Application Link - Check here

SSB recruitment 2020 details of posts

Constable (Driver) for male Only - 574 posts

Constable (Laboratory Asst) - 24 posts

Constable (Veterinary) - 161 posts

Constable (Ayah) Female Only - 05 posts

Constable (Carpenter) - 03 posts

Constable (Plumber) - 01 posts

Constable (Painter) - 12 posts

Constable (Tailor) - 20 posts

Constable (Cobbler) - 20 posts

Constable (Gardener) - 09 posts

Constable (Cook) Male - 232 posts

Constable (Cook) Female - 26 posts

Constable (Washerman) Male - 92 posts

Constable (Washerman) Female - 28 posts

Constable (Barber) Male - 75 posts

Constable (Barber) Female - 12 posts

Constable (Safaiwala) Male - 89 posts

Constable (Safaiwala) Female - 28 posts

Constable (Water Carrier) Male - 101 posts

Constable (Water Carrier) Female - 12 posts

Constable (Waiter) Male - 01 posts

SSB Constable vacancy 2020 - Educational Qualification

Constable (Driver) - 10th passed or equivalent along with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License

Constable (Lab Assistant) - 10th passed with Science subject plus a certificate in Lab Assistant Course

Constable (Veterinary) - 10th or Matriculation exam passing certificate with Science as the main subject

Constable (Aya) - 10th with Science along with first aid exam pass certificate from red cross society or a trained Dai with 1-year experience

Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter and Other) - Matriculation passing certificate with 2 years of work experience or 1-year certificate course or a 2-year diploma in ITI with a qualified trade test

SSB Constable recruitment 2020 - Age Limit

Constable (Driver) - 21 to 27 Years

Constable (Lab Assistant) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Veterinary) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Aya) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Others) - 18 to 23 Years

