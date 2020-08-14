SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria: See The Details About Eligibility For SSC CGL Here

SSC CGL is Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level Examination. The examination is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit the staff in various posts of ministries, departments and organisations of the Indian Government. The vacancies in SSC CGL are of various group C and Group D posts. Staff Selection Commission was established in the year 1975. The SSC Tier 1 examination of this year was conducted in March 2020. A lot of people have been wondering about the SSC CGL eligibility criteria for a long time. To all the people who are still curious about the eligibility for SSC CGL and SSC CGL syllabus, here is everything you need to know about it.

SSC CGL eligibility criteria/eligibility for SSC CGL

The interested candidates who apply in the SSC CGL examination should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university and institution while applying. The upper age limit for the candidate is 30 years of age. The required age limits can vary depending on the position applied. For all the detailed information about eligibility for SSC CGL, the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

About the SSC CGL exam

The SSC CGL examination is conducted in four stages of Tier I, Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV. SSC CGL Tier I and II are conducted in Computer Based Mode while Tier III is a descriptive test which is conducted in pen and paper-based mode. SSC CGL Tier IV is a skill test and consists of Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) or Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). Candidates will be selected for the Tier-II exam based on their performance in the Tier I exam. For Tier II exam the candidates will be shortlisted on their average performance of Tier I and Tier II performance. The final result of SSC CGL is released after the Tier III and Tier IV exams are conducted. Tier IV exam is applicable for only selected positions like Tax Assistants (Central Excise and Income Tax), Assistant Section Officer of CSS, Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines. Here is a look at SSC CGL syllabus of each tier

Also Read | SSC CGL Marks To Be Released Soon; Candidates Can Check Answer Keys For Tier-I Now

Also Read | SSC CGL Result 2020: SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination Result Has Been Delayed

SSC CGL Syllabus

Tier I – Preliminary

The Tier I exam is a written exam with multiple-choice questions with four sections. Based on the Tier I result, candidates are selected for Tier II exam. The subjects of this exam are:

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

Tier II – Mains exam

The Tier II exam is also known as the Mains exam. It also consists of multiple-choice questions. The four papers of Tier-II exam are as follows.

Quantitative Aptitude

English Language and Comprehension

Statistics

General Studies, which is further subdivided into: Finance & Accounting, Economics & Governance.

Tier III exam

This exam is conducted in the offline mode. The candidates have to show their writing skills in the form of essay writing and letter writing. This exam can be taken in English or Hindi language.

Tier IV exam

This exam is not for all the posts. In DEST, a candidate has to enter data at the rate of 2000 key presses in 15 minutes. In CPT, topics such as word processing, spreadsheets, and making slides are covered.

Also Read | GUJCET 2020: GUJCET Hall Ticket Download Likely To Be Made Available By August 14

Also Read | JEE 2020: Jee Advanced Not To Be Held In Foreign Countries This Year

SSC CGL news

The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1), 2019 on July 1st. The Tier-II exams will be conducted for selected candidates between October 12 to October 15, 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know the details about SSC CGL and SSC CGL application.