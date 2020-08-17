SSC Constable 2018 'Detailed Medical Exam' Schedule Released On 'sss.nic.in'

Staff Selection Commission has released the medical test itinerary or the Detailed Medical Examination for the 2018 post of constable and rifleman recruitment in CAPFs, the NIA, SSF and the Assam Rifle sections across the country. The notification has been released on the official website, the link for the same is http://gdconst.crpfexam.com/.

SSC Constable 2018 medical exam schedule

The dates for the examinations is between August 24 to September 10, 2002. The tests will be held in batches for a total of 1724 candidates. The candidates are urged to follow the guidelines mentioned in the notification thoroughly. Candidates must note that they are admissible into the premises only when the admit card’s hard copy is there with them. The copy can be downloaded from the official website. Here is a link to the website ahead of SSC Constable 2018 medical exam schedule- www.crpf.gov.in

Everything to know about SSC Constable 2018 as mentioned in the notification

All candidates of SSC Constable 2018 are directed to bring a printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DME without Admit Card. They should also bring the original documents for checking by the Board of officers.

Besides above, candidates will also strictly adhere following directions in the purview of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Here are some precautionary measures to be followed by SSC Constable 2018 medical exam candidates

Wearing a face mask at all times will be compulsory for candidates at the Recruitment Centre.

All candidates should download the Arogya Setu app which will be checked at the entry point.

Candidates should also carry sanitizers with them.

Maintaining a minimum distance of 2 Mtr. between candidates will be mandatory.

Staff Selection Commission will monitor the following as per the notification

The body temperature of all candidates will be checked at the entry gate, only the candidates having normal temperature will be allowed. Hence, if any candidate suffering from fever or having symptoms of COVID-19, under quarantine period or coming from containment zone should contact immediately on following helpline numbers before reporting at Recruitment Centre for further directions: 011- 26160255, 26160256, 26160259 and 26160260

Besides, any other instructions/ guidelines issued by Central/State Government authorities as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic may also be strictly followed.

