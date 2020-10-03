SSC Recruitment 2020 Updates: Applications Invited For JE (Junior Engineer) Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the advertisement for the initiation of the application process for the Junior Engineer aka JE posts. The complete recruitment notification can be checked on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The competitive exam would be for recruiting JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) under various ministries and departments under the Government of India. These posts are Group B posts where their pay scale would be in Level 6 according to the payment matrix of the 7th pay commission. Read to find out the important dates of the SSC JE recruitment 2020.

Submission of online applications: 01.10.2020 to 30.10.2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 30.10.2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01.11.2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline challan: 03.11.2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through challan (during working hours of Bank): 05.11.2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later

SSC Recruitment 2020 for JE posts have already started from October 1st, candidates can now apply for the Junior Engineer posts till October 30th till 11:30 pm. The SSC JE recruitment exam would be conducted between March 23rd to March 25 next year. The number of vacancies to be filled in this recruitment process is yet to be updated by the SSC. There would be no reservation for ex-servicemen for these posts, however, they can avail age relaxation according to the government's orders.

One can see the notification section of the SSC homepage. There are 3 notifications that were released on October 1st. Out of these, the JE notification can be seen at the top. On opening the link, the complete information about the exam and the steps to fill out the application form is mentioned in a PDF.

SSC JE Exam 2020 exam pattern

The SSC JE exam will be conducted in 2 parts where 1st would be of objective nature and the second would be the conventional written exam. Paper 1 would be computer-based and would be for 200 marks. The exam would be conducted for 2 hours where 100 marks of the questions would be from general engineering (civil and structural), general engineering (electrical), or general engineering (mechanical) subjects while the 50 marks of the paper will be on general intelligence and reasoning and the remaining 50 marks of paper would be from general awareness. Candidates who pass the Paper 1 exam would then be called for Paper 2 exams later.

