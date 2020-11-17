UPSC CDS Exam 2021: Last Date To To Submit Application Form Is November 17

The Union Public Service Commission had released the UPSC CDS notification 2021 October 28, 2020. The UPSC CDS notification 2021 was for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I). According to the official notification, the last date to submit application forms for the UPSC CDS Exam 2020 is today, i.e. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. All the candidates who are willing to apply in the UPSC CDS exam 2021 are advised to do their UPSC CDS registration 2021 by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsconline.nic.in. For all the people who are still confused about the UPSC CDS exam 2021 and UPSC CDS exam application last date, here is everything you need to know about it.

UPSC CDS exam application last date today

According to the official UPSC CDS notification, the online applications of UPSC CDS exam 2021 can be filled up to 17th November 2020, i.e. today till 6 PM. There is also going to be a window for withdrawal of online applications of UPSC CDS exam 2021. The applications can be withdrawn from November 24, 2020, till November 30, 2020, at 6 PM. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission at upsconline.nic.in and fill the Part-I and Part-II registration form of the UPSC CDS 2021 exam. Candidates should take a note that the CDS exam application last date is today and the link for the UPSC CDS registration 2021 will be active only till 6 PM.

UPSC CDS exam 2021

Those candidates who are applying in the UPSC CDS recruitment 2021 examination should make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the admission. The eligible candidates will be then issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. This admit card for the UPSC CDS Exam 2021 will be made available on the http://upsc.gov.in for download by the candidates. The admit cards will not be sent through the post.

Therefore, to avoid any difficulties, candidates are advised to provide a valid and active email id while filling up the online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them. The UPSC CDS Exam 2021 will be held next year on February 7, 2021, for a total of 345 vacancies. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates and news related to the UPSC CDS recruitment 2021.

