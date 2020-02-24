WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Physics/Chemistry, Mathematics & Bengali Interview Schedules

West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e. WBPSC has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Assistant Master/ Mistress in Physics/Chemistry, Bengali and Mathematics. WBPSC recruitment 2020 has announced the complete schedule which includes the candidate's Name and Roll No along with the dates. Candidates can check their Interview schedule for the posts of Assistant Master/ Mistress in Physics/Chemistry, Bengali and Mathematics on WBPSC’s official website. Click here to reach the WBPSC recruitment 2020.

Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Physics/Chemistry:

The dates of WBPSC recruitment 2020 interviews for the post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Physics/Chemistry are March 11, 12, 13 and 16. The interviews will be conducted in two different sessions. Half of the Interviews are scheduled at 11 am while the other half is scheduled at 1.30 pm. 15 interviews are scheduled every day by WBPSC 2020. Click here to know to get the direct link to know your Interview Schedule for the Post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Physics/Chemistry

Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Bengali

The dates of WBPSC recruitment 2020 interviews for the post of Assistants Master/Mistress in Bengali are March 23, 24, 25 and 26. Similar to Physics/Chemistry even the interviews for the post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Bengali will be held in two sessions. Everyday 15 interviews are scheduled by WBPSC 2020. Click here to know to get the direct link to know your Interview Schedule for the Post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Bengali.

Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Mathematics

The dates of WBPSC recruitment 2020 for the post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Mathematics are 11, 12, 13, 16 and 17. Half of the Interviews are scheduled at 11 am while the other half is scheduled at 1.30 pm. Click here to know to get the direct link to know your Interview Schedule for the Post of Assistant Master/Mistress in Mathematics.

Candidates should ensure that they carry their admit card for the interviews. Candidates called at 11 am should report the scheduled place of the interview at 10.30 am. While the candidates called at 1.30 pm should report at 1 pm.

