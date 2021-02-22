West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 For 1251 Wireless Operator Vacancies Begins

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1251 vacancies for the post of Wireless Operator. Out of the 1251 vacancies, 1126 are for males, and 125 are for female candidates. The online application process began on February 22 and the last date to apply is March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

WBPRB Wireless Operator Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 12th examination or equivalent from recognized boards in science streams with physics and mathematics subjects can apply for the posts. The applicant must not be less than 18 (eighteen) years old and must not be more than 27 (twenty-seven) years old as of 01/01/2021. The Upper-age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST applicants of West Bengal only by five years and OBC applicants (OBC - A & OBC - B) of West Bengal only by three years.

Also Read| IAF Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 255 group C posts; class 10th, 12th pass eligible

Also Read| UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to fill 50,000 vacancies

"The applicant must be able to read, write and speak in the Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. (ii) For the applicants of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable," the official notification reads.

WBPRB Recruitment 20201: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board - wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab given at the top of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to get details against the row for 'Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020'

Step 4: Chose the post you want to apply for

Step 5: Read the official notification, instructions and click on apply online

Step 6: Register yourself by providing the required details

Step 7: Login using the registration number and password

Step 8: Fill the application form correctly

Step 9: Pay the application fee.

Also Read| OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification for 2452 vacancies released

Also Read| Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application begins for tradesmen mates, here's how to apply

Selection Process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Competitive Examination, and Personality Test. The preliminary written exam will be 100 marks. The questions will comprise General Knowledge & Current Affairs: 40 Mark, Mathematics: 20 Marks, Everyday Physical Science: 20 Marks, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning : 20 Marks.

Check official notification here

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)