What Is Tour Of Duty In Indian Army? How To Join Tour Of Duty?

As a civilian, there are multiple moments where one can feel the urge to something significant for the country. The Indian Army has therefore proposed an opportunity for all such aspirants who would like to serve in the Indian army. This opportunity comes in the form of ‘Tour of Duty’.

What is the Tour of Duty?

Tour of Duty allows civilians of the country to join the Indian Army for three years and serve the country as an army soldier. The proposal is yet under process but it has certainly gained a lot of popularity. This could be a great opportunity for those who would like to experience the work of a soldier without actually pursuing it as a career.

How to join ‘Tour of Duty’ Indian Army?

The proposal of Tour of Duty is an effort made by the Indian Army to attract the best talent that the country has towards the Indian armed forces. Tour of Duty will be launched with around 100 vacancies for officers and 1000 for jawans. This ‘course’ set up by the Indian Army will help with the improvement of self-confidence, teamwork, initiative, stress management, innovation and a sense of responsibility. Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand was quoted by a news source saying that the scheme will be launched with limited seats as an experiment. If it is a successful venture, the number of vacancies will be increased.

As per a news source, the Tour of Duty officer level has a salary of ₹ 80000 to ₹ 90000 per month. While the youth of India will gain benefits from the scheme, even the Army will face some significant financial gain. In comparison to a soldier who serves the minimum tenure in the army, i.e. 10-14 years depending upon their role, the cost of a ToD officer for three years would be just ₹ 80 to ₹ 85 Lakhs. On the other hand, short-tenured officers’ expenses are around ₹ 5.12 crores and ₹ 6.83 crores.

Tour of Duty eligibility

There are no updates as of the criteria for being eligible to apply for Tour of Duty. As per an education website, the official details will soon to be released by the Army. There is also no information about whether the applicants will have to appear for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) interview or any written exam for the same. There is also no information on Tour of Duty age limit i.e. what is the minimum age to apply for this vacancy. The maximum age to apply for SSB however is 35 years of age.

