Nitish Kumar Makes Big Announcement On Last Day Of Campaign, Says "It's My Last Election"

In a massive declaration before the last phase of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday, said that this will be the last election he will be contesting. While addressing a rally in Purnia district, the 69-year-old CM, said that he was grateful for the opportunity given to serve the people till now. The last phase of elections will be held on November 7 and the campaign for it ending today. The results will be announced on November 10.

Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear both sides at 3 PM tomorrow

CM Nitish: "My last election"

"It is the duty of all women, men and young people to vote for JDU's Leshi Singh. Understand, today is the campaign's last day and voting is on the day after tomorrow. And this is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good," said CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar allays concerns over CAA; slams misinformation campaign

'I did not want to be CM': Nitish Kumar

Recently in an interview to Republic TV's Special Projects Editor Prakash Singh, Kumar claimed that he has never wanted to be CM. Kumar, who is seeking his fourth term as CM, said that PM Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda announced that he will be the NDA's CM face. He also claimed that he was not consulted and was forcibly made CM in 2015 itself.

Incidentally, he had addressed retirement rumours saying, "He (Tejashwi)has claimed I am tired and made his father sick. Is anyone permanent? I will serve till people want me to. I have no such demand of being CM. The public is king and service is my duty."

Nitish Kumar says 'never wanted to be Bihar CM' as he seeks his fourth consecutive term

Bihar Phase 2 polls

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in phase two. Voting was held peacefully in 94 seats with a record voter turnout at 53.51%

INTERVIEW: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks on '10 lakh jobs' claim, LJP-RJD & anti-incumbency